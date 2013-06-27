Seoul shares seen extending rebound as Fed jitters ease

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to extend their rebound into a second day on Friday, following Wall Street's rally as fears that the U.S. central bank would begin to reduce its stimulus efforts in the near future eased. The focus is now on whether foreign investors will continue to buy after they turned net buyers on Thursday after 14 straight sessions of selling. "Shares will continue to bounce back today, but the rebound will not be as strong as it was yesterday. It is important whether foreign investors will make a comeback to the domestic market," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 2.9 percent at 1,834.70 points on Thursday, its biggest daily percentage gain in more than 9 months. Despite the rally, the KOSPI was down 8.3 percent for the month of June so far. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,613.20 0.62% 9.940 USD/JPY 98.43 0.09% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.474 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,201.80 0.19% 2.310 US CRUDE $96.84 -0.22% -0.210 DOW JONES 15024.49 0.77% 114.35 ASIA ADRS 133.46 1.86% 2.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rallies for third day as Fed concerns fade >Prices gain after 7-year debt sale >Dollar dips vs euro as Fed dampen 'taper' talk >Oil rises amid talk Fed continue stimulus for now ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **TONG YANG LIFE INSURANCE ** A consortium formed by Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd has been chosen as the preferred bidder to acquire ING's South Korean insurance unit, a South Korean media outlet reported on Thursday. inL3N0F31SW] (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)