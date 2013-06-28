Seoul shares open up, led by foreign buying as Fed worries ease

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened higher on Friday, with foreign investors extending their buying into a second day, as worries eased that the U.S. central bank would begin to reduce its stimulus efforts in the near future.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.78 percent at 1,849.05 points at 0004 GMT.

Hyundai Motor, the KOSPI’s second-biggest component, gained 1.6 percent and affiliate Kia Motors climbed 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)