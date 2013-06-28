South Korea shares end up on foreign buying, easing Fed jitters

* Main index ends up 1.6 pct, down 6.7 pct in first half

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended up on Friday, bouncing back from recent sharp losses, as receding fears of an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus fuelled foreign buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.6 percent at 1,863.32 points, its highest close since June 19.

The KOSPI fell 6.7 percent in the first half of the year, largely on concerns that the Federal Reserve will soon begin tapering its massive stimulus programme, fears of a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown in China and a weaker yen, which is threatening Korean exporters’ competitiveness.

Foreign investors snapped up a net 444.5 billion Korean won ($386.63 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Friday, after they turned net buyers on Thursday following 14 straight sessions of selling.

“Concerns about Fed’s stimulus withdrawal have been overdone and the KOSPI will climb further next week,” said Kim Hak-kyun, a analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.

Two influential Federal Reserve policymakers on Thursday sought to dissuade investors that monetary accommodation was fading any time soon, lifting U.S. stocks overnight.

“Worries eased about Vanguard’s sell-off and the weak Japanese yen had pressured the KOSPI. But it will be difficult for the KOSPI to dramatically rise in the latter half because the Chinese economy is in bad shape,” Kim said.

Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics inched up 0.2 percent on Friday, while Hyundai Motor rallied 3.4 percent.

Energy and chemicals issues outperformed the market, with LG Chem rising 4.3 percent and Hanwha Chemical up 3.1 percent.

Pharmaceuticals firms rallied, fuelled by Celltrion Inc , which finished up 6.8 percent on expectations that its key drug would gain European regulatory approval later in the day.

Hanmi Science rose 4.7 percent and LG Life Sciences gained 2.5 percent.

Defensive stocks - utility and telecom shares - also gained ground. SK Telecom rose 2.9 percent and Korea Electric Power ended 2.9 percent higher.

Move on day +1.6 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -6.7 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1149.6750 Korean won) (Editing by Kim Coghill)