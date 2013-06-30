FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares may edge lower as investors cautious over Fed plans
June 30, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares may edge lower as investors cautious over Fed plans

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open slightly
lower on Monday after hitting their highest close in a week on
Friday, as investors are likely to tread cautiously after Wall
Street lost ground on persistent concerns the U.S. stimulus will
be trimmed back soon.
    "Market will probably be rangebound today following recent 
gains," said Kim Young-il, a market analyst at Daishin
Securities.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1.6 percent at 1,863.32 points on Friday, rising for a third
straight session and hitting its highest close since June 19.
    "Focus will be on foreign investors' behaviour...there seems
to be renewed interest in emerging market stocks, but we have to
see if the trend continues," Kim added.
    Foreign investors were net buyers for a second session on
Friday after snapping 14 straight sessions of selling on
Thursday.
    The KOSPI, along with global stocks, has come under selling
pressure in recent weeks on concern over an imminent reduction
to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus which has underpinned
risk assets in the past few years.
    Inter-Korea cooperative shares such as Romanson 
could rise after news North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator
will meet senior Russian officials in Moscow next week, amid
signs of a new push to get Pyongyang to re-join protracted talks
over ending its atomic programme.  

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT---------------    
           INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,606.28    -0.43%    -6.920    
USD/JPY                  99.31     0.19%     0.190    
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.488      --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,234.48     0.03%     0.320    
US CRUDE                $96.51    -0.05%    -0.050    
DOW JONES             14909.60    -0.76%   -114.89    
ASIA ADRS              134.24     0.59%      0.78    
------------------------------------------------------------->S&
P 500 posts best first half since 1998           
>Benchmark prices dip as volatile quarter ends      
>Dollar rise on talk of cutback in Fed easing by Sep 
>Brent posts 3rd quarterly loss                     

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    CELLTRION 
    The European Medicines Agency said on Friday its experts had
backed approval of Remsima made by Celltrion, which is a
so-called biosimilar version of Johnson & Johnson and
Merck & Co's injectable drug. 
    
    SHIPPING FIRMS
    Shippers like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may gain
after the Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of
shipping key commodities, advanced 1.7 percent.
       

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

