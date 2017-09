SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korean’s benchmark index ended down 0.41 percent at 1,855.73 points on Monday with investors treading cautiously after Wall Street lost ground on persistent concerns that U.S. stimulus will be trimmed back soon.

The junior Kosdaq index finished up 1.69 percent at 527.81 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)