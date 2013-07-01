FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares may edge higher; eyes on CJ, STX
#Financials
July 1, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares may edge higher; eyes on CJ, STX

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open higher on
Tuesday, buoyed by a rise on Wall Street after solid U.S.
manufacturing and construction data, but gains will likely be
limited ahead of major earnings and key financial events.
    "The market will be helped by firm gains in global equities
overnight, but Seoul shares have already reached near-term
resistance so rises will be fairly capped," said Lim Soo-gyoun,
a market analyst at Samsung Securities.
    Investors will be taking a cautious stance ahead of Samsung
Electronics' second-quarter earnings estimates, due
on Friday, Lim said.
    The market will also be watching a European Central Bank
monetary policy meeting on July 4, he said, where the ECB is
expected to keep interest rates at the current record lows.
    "Profit-taking appetite will be stronger as the market nears
1,900 points, a resistance level this month," he added.
    South Korea's benchmark index ended down 0.41
percent at 1,855.73 points on Monday, hovering near its 15-day
moving average of around 1,857 points.
    CJ Group shares will likely fall after its chairman was
formally arrested late on Monday on charges of tax evasion and
embezzlement.
    U.S. manufacturing staged a modest rebound in June, data
showed on Monday. 
 
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------
                  INSTRUMENT         LAST     PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,614.96       0.54%     8.680
USD/JPY                      99.68       0.03%     0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.477        --       0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,253.91       0.09%     1.110
US CRUDE                    $98.05       0.06%     0.060
DOW JONES                 14974.96       0.44%     65.36
ASIA ADRS                  135.26       0.76%      1.02
----------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P500 extend gain into yr's 2nd half on solid data 
>Bonds gain as ISM data fuels Fed speculation       
>Dollar drop vs euro;yen slump on manufacturing data 
>Oil gain, Brent-US crude spread hits 2-1/2 year low 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    STX GROUP SHARES 
    Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd and
its affiliates may rise after a local daily reported STX
Offshore's creditors are considering injecting an additional 1
trillion won ($883 million) in funds by end-2013 to support the
debt-ridden shipbuilder.
    
    SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES 
    Samsung Heavy said late on Monday it won a 825.5 billion won
($718 million) order to build a semi-submersible rig from
Sweden's Stena Group. 
    
    HYUNDAI MOTOR 
    A U.S. jury found Hyundai Motor should pay $14 million to a
Virginia man who suffered traumatic brain damage in a car
accident after the side air bags in his 2008 Hyundai Tiburon
failed to deploy. 
    
    HANDSET MAKERS
    Handset makers like LG Electronics could react
after news that Nokia will pay $2.2 billion to buy
out partner Siemens AG in their network equipment joint venture,
a deal that is likely to bring some stability to the company
after it stumbled in smartphones.     

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee;
Editing by Richard Pullin)

