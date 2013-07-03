FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares fall 1.6 pct as economy fears hit techs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares fall 1.6 pct as economy fears hit techs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended down 1.6 percent on Wednesday, the biggest daily percentage fall in two weeks, as investors felt increasingly anxious about the global economy following disappointing economic surveys from China.

“Market is growing jittery ahead of U.S. job data. Investors are growing more and more concerned about the economy than the Fed’s QE 3 reduction,” said Y.S.Rhoo, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities, adding weak numbers from China heightened such concerns.

China’s service sector expanded only modestly in June with the vast construction industry acting as a drag on output, in a further sign that the world’s second-largest economy is losing momentum.

Market’s key components were hammered, with Samsung Electronics, the largest component on the main index, finishing down 2.6 percent.

“It is like we are enshrouded by fog,” said Dori Lim, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities. “Growing slowdown fears have prompted a selloff.”

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 251 billion Korean won ($221.35 million) of stocks. Decliners outnumbered gainers 634 to 196.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.64 percent at 1,824.66 points. The junior Kosdaq fell 1.1 percent.

$1 = 1133.9750 Korean won Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.