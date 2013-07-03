FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares may open higher, mixed U.S. data saps momentum
July 3, 2013 / 11:36 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares may open higher, mixed U.S. data saps momentum

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may edge higher
buoyed by gains on Wall Street, although investors are likely to
be cautious after mixed U.S. data provided little support and
with key earnings and jobs figures due out on Friday.
    "The market will likely move in a narrow range today. There
is not much upside momentum," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market
analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
    Investors had their eyes on Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
 second quarter earnings estimate and U.S. job market
data, both due out on Friday, analysts said.
    Mixed U.S. data on Wednesday failed to give Wall Street any
strong momentum. Private-sector employers stepped up hiring in
June and weekly jobless claims fell, but the growth rate in the
services sector slowed in June. 
    Shares in shipping firms like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
 may weigh after the Baltic dry index, which
measures the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 3.2 percent.
    But memory chip makers like SK Hynix Inc could
be helped by a firm 0.4 percent rise in the U.S. semiconductor
index.   
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.64 percent at 1,824.66 points on Wednesday.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:37 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT         LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,615.41       0.08%      1.330
USD/JPY                     100.01       0.11%      0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.503        --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,254.15       0.24%      2.960
US CRUDE                   $101.36       0.12%      0.120
DOW JONES                 14988.55       0.38%      56.14
ASIA ADRS                  134.65      -0.59%      -0.80
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St posts modest gain in short volatile session 
>Prices drop before holiday; eyes on payrolls       
>Yen rises on tension; focus on ECB, U.S. jobs data 
>US crude end at 14-month high on stocks draw, Egypt 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
    Samsung Electronics has acquired TV digital recording device
company Boxee. 
    
    CRUDE OIL REFINERS
    Refiners like SK Innovation Co Ltd may be lifted
after U.S. crude oil futures rallied overnight.
     

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)

