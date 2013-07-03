Seoul shares may open higher, mixed U.S. data saps momentum

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may edge higher buoyed by gains on Wall Street, although investors are likely to be cautious after mixed U.S. data provided little support and with key earnings and jobs figures due out on Friday. "The market will likely move in a narrow range today. There is not much upside momentum," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities. Investors had their eyes on Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's second quarter earnings estimate and U.S. job market data, both due out on Friday, analysts said. Mixed U.S. data on Wednesday failed to give Wall Street any strong momentum. Private-sector employers stepped up hiring in June and weekly jobless claims fell, but the growth rate in the services sector slowed in June. Shares in shipping firms like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may weigh after the Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 3.2 percent. But memory chip makers like SK Hynix Inc could be helped by a firm 0.4 percent rise in the U.S. semiconductor index. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.64 percent at 1,824.66 points on Wednesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:37 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,615.41 0.08% 1.330 USD/JPY 100.01 0.11% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.503 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,254.15 0.24% 2.960 US CRUDE $101.36 0.12% 0.120 DOW JONES 14988.55 0.38% 56.14 ASIA ADRS 134.65 -0.59% -0.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St posts modest gain in short volatile session >Prices drop before holiday; eyes on payrolls >Yen rises on tension; focus on ECB, U.S. jobs data >US crude end at 14-month high on stocks draw, Egypt STOCKS TO WATCH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Samsung Electronics has acquired TV digital recording device company Boxee. CRUDE OIL REFINERS Refiners like SK Innovation Co Ltd may be lifted after U.S. crude oil futures rallied overnight. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)