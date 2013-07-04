FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen higher on ECB, all eyes on Samsung
#Financials
July 4, 2013 / 11:32 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen higher on ECB, all eyes on Samsung

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open higher on
Friday after expectations of looser monetary policy in Europe
sent global equities higher overnight, although investors will
be cautious ahead of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's 
earnings estimates.
    "Global markets reacted positively to comments from the
European Central Bank and this momentum will certainly help the
market today," said Kim Young-il, an analyst at Daishin
Securities.
    The European Central Bank broke with precedent by declaring
it would keep interest rates at record lows for an extended
period and may yet cut them further, responding to turbulence
caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve's exit plan from
money-printing. 
    That was good news for share markets around the world but
the positive mood will be tempered in South Korea as investors
await second-quarter profit guidance from smartphone leader
Samsung Electronics, the largest component on the main KOSPI.
    "If Samsung Electronics fails to deliver results on par with
market expectation, investors will turn more pensive," Kim
added.
    Samsung Electronics is expected to report a record $8.9
billion quarterly profit, even as growth in sales of its
blockbuster Galaxy series begins to wane and new rivals emerge
to eat away at its market share. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.8 percent at 1,839.14 points on Thursday, snapping a
three-day losing streak.
    
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT -----------------
                 INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,615.41        0.08%       1.330
USD/JPY                  100.23         0.2%       0.200
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.503          --        0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,248.80       -0.03%      -0.390
US CRUDE                $101.47        0.23%       0.230
DOW JONES              14988.55        0.38%       56.14
ASIA ADRS               134.65       -0.59%       -0.80
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St post modest gains in short volatile session 
>Prices drop before holiday; eyes on payrolls       
>Euro falls 5-wk low vs dollar after Draghi guidance 
>Oil dips towards $105 as supply concerns ease      

    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING 
    Daewoo Shipbuilding has won a tender to build ice-class gas
tankers for Yamal LNG project to produce liquefied natural gas,
which is being led by Russia's Novatek. 
    
    CRUDE OIL REFINERS, CHEM COMPANIES
    Shares in refineries and chemical companies that produce
petrochemical products may be weighed after oil slipped towards
$105 a barrel on Thursday. 
    

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
