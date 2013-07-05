REFILE-South Korea shares trim gains as Samsung Elec misses estimates

(Refiles to fix headline)

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares pared gains on Friday after earnings estimates from index heavyweight Samsung Electronics missed expectations, tempering a positive mood after the ECB and Bank of England signalled they were in no hurry to withdraw stimulus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,843.78 points as of 0137 GMT, after rising as much as 1 percent earlier in the session.

“Samsung Electronics was an expected negative, yet the market is still responding sensitively to it. It is a big drag on the overall market today,” said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

“But the market is still faring well given the scope of Samsung’s fall. Investors are broadly cautiously before the U.S. job data, though ECB stance came as a welcome news,” Kim added.

The European Central Bank broke with precedent by declaring it would keep interest rates at record lows for an extended period and may yet cut them further, responding to turbulence caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s exit plan from money-printing.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares extended falls to more than 3 percent and hit more than a week low after second-quarter earnings estimates came below market forecasts, reviving concerns about growth in its smartphone business.

“The slowdown in its handset business appears to be worse than expected and the disappointing result simply reindorses the market view that Samsung’s smartphone growth momentum is slowing,” said Lee Sei-chul, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

“One of the biggest risks for Samsung Electronics going forward is that 70 percent of total operating profit comes from mobile business. Diversification is key. Samsung needs to engage in active business transition until end-2014,” said Jeff Kim, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Foreign investors were sellers for a third straight session, offloading a net 13.7 billion Korean won ($12.03 million) worth of stocks.

Shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering advanced 4.6 percent after news it had won a tender to build ice-class gas tankers for the Yamal liquefied natural gas project, which is being led by Russia’s Novatek .

Solid gains in auto issues also provided support, as Hyundai Motor Co, the second biggest component on the main KOSPI, advanced 0.9 percent. Kia Motors Corp, the fifth biggest share, gained 2.2 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent higher. ($1 = 1139.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)