Seoul shares seen up on U.S. jobs data, Asiana eyed
July 7, 2013 / 11:47 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen up on U.S. jobs data, Asiana eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to open
higher on Monday after robust U.S. jobs data sparked a rally on
Wall Street, but Asiana Airlines shares will be
under pressure after the crash of one of its airliners in San
Francisco.
    "The broader market will be lifted by the strength in U.S.
job data as it points to economic recovery. Wall Street's
positive reaction to it also bodes well," said Chang Hee-jong, a
market analyst at Daewoo Securities.
    U.S. job growth was stronger than expected in June and
payroll gains for the prior two months were revised higher.
    The result cemented expectations the Federal Reserve will
start winding down its stimulus program as early as September,
but the positive signs for the economy overcame investor
concerns about an early end to stimulus efforts. 
    Shares in Asiana Airlines will be in focus after
the crash of a South Korean airliner in San Francisco on
Saturday with more than 300 people on board, affecting the
safety record of one of the world's safest aircraft and an
airline with a clean sheet of 20 years. 
    "Asiana Airline shares will probably suffer today ... news
of the tragic accident comes at a time when the company is not
exactly the market's favourite airline, either," Chang added,
pointing to disappointing earnings earlier this year.
     Elsewhere crude oil refiners and chemical firms could gain
after oil prices jumped nearly $2 a barrel on Friday, notching
their biggest weekly gain in a year. Stronger oil prices tend to
boost pricing of crude oil products. . 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.3 percent at 1,833.31 points on Friday.
 
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT----------------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500              1,631.89     1.02%     16.480    
USD/JPY                101.41     0.23%      0.230    
10-YR US TSY YLD   2.736      --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD           $1,228.05     0.35%      4.260    
US CRUDE              $103.94     0.70%      0.720    
DOW JONES            15135.84     0.98%     147.29    
ASIA ADRS             135.84     0.88%       1.19    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St gains as jobs data signals stronger economy 
>Yields jump as U.S. jobs data stoke Fed fears      
>Dollar soars to 5-week high vs yen                 
>Oil jumps $2, biggest weekly gain in a year        
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    INTER KOREA COOPOERATIVE SHARES
    Shares in firms that have production facilities in the
Kaesong industrial zone, such as Romanson, may gain
after North and South Korea agreed early on Sunday to take steps
to reopen jointly run industrial park. 
    
    BANKS
    Banking stocks may react after news that HSBC Holdings Ltd
 is planning to close its retail banking and wealth
management businesses in South Korea from July 8. 
    

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)

