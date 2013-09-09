FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares at 3-mth closing high on upbeat China data
September 9, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korean shares at 3-mth closing high on upbeat China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose 1 percent to close at their highest level in three months on Monday, as optimism over encouraging China data outweighed concerns about the impact of an expected reduction in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 19.36 points to 1,974.67, its highest close since June 4.

Shipbuilding and chemical shares rallied, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Lotte Chemical Corp rising 5.2 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

DRAM memory-chip maker SK Hynix Inc rose 5 percent after it said the fire-hit China plant partly resumed operations on Sunday. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim Coghill)

