S.Korean shares end flat on profit taking; foreign inflows continue

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended nearly unchanged in volatile trade on Thursday as foreign net inflows were offset by repositioning among some investors seeking to lock in gains following the market’s recent rise.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.01 percent higher to 2,004.06 points.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 642.8 billion won ($591.61 million) worth of local shares, bringing inflows to 5.8 trillion won since Aug. 23.

Shares in LG Display Co Ltd fell 4.2 percent after Apple Inc slumped overnight on lukewarm reaction toward its newest iPhones. ($1 = 1086.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)