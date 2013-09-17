FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares slip on pre-holiday selloff, Fed outcome eyed
September 17, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares slip on pre-holiday selloff, Fed outcome eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday as profit-taking ahead of a three-day holiday and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting more than offset foreign buying, with selling in Samsung Electronics weighing down the main index.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 7.79 points to end at 2,005.58 points. South Korean markets will be closed from Wednesday for the rest of the week for the Chuseok holidays. Trade will resume on Sept. 23.

Foreign investors extended their net-buying streak to an 18th consecutive session, purchasing 387.4 billion won ($357.95 million) worth of local shares on Tuesday alone.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 2.7 percent on concerns about profits from its home appliance business due to falls in emerging-market currencies. ($1 = 1082.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)

