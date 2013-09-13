FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end down on profit-taking as Fed meeting looms
September 13, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares end down on profit-taking as Fed meeting looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Friday, snapping a six session winning streak as profit-taking from investors ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate meeting next week outweighed the 16th consecutive session of foreign capital inflows.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.74 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,994.32. The main bourse was still up rose 19.65 points, or 2 percent for the week, marking its third consecutive weekly gain.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was trading up more than 2.2 percent this week.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 396.1 billion won ($365.09 million) worth of local stocks, bringing inflows to 3.9 trillion won this week.

$1 = 1084.9500 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
