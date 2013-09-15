FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen firm, gains capped ahead of Fed meeting
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2013 / 11:37 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen firm, gains capped ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to see
gains in line with other Asian markets on Monday, although
buying could be tempered by caution before a U.S. Federal
Reserve decision this week and as investors lock in profits
ahead of public holidays. 
    "The South Korean stock market could perform better than its
peers as it's still comparatively undervalued, but an additional
climb could be capped due to profit-taking from recent gains,"
said Han Chi-hwan, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. 
    Shares rallied in Asia on Monday after Lawrence Summers
dropped from the race to be head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as
investors wagered that Fed policy would stay easier for longer
under the other main candidate, Janet Yellen. 
    Markets in South Korea will be closed from Wednesday to
Friday for Chuseok holidays. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
9.74 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,994.32 on Friday, snapping a
six session winning streak on profit-taking. 
    The main bourse was still up 19.65 points, or 2 percent for
the week, marking its third consecutive weekly gain.  
    

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT         LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,687.99       0.27%      4.570
USD/JPY                      98.79      -0.55%     -0.550
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.890        --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,333.26       0.53%      7.000
US CRUDE                   $107.24      -0.90%     -0.970
DOW JONES                 15376.06       0.49%      75.42
ASIA ADRS                  145.20       0.14%       0.21
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St ends up; Dow posts best weekly gain since Jan      
>Prices gain after weak U.S. data, eyes on Fed             
>Dollar stumbles after Summers withdraws Fed candidacy    
>Oil creeps higher with market on edge over Syria          

    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    LG INTERNATIONAL CORP 
    LG International Corp said in a regulatory filing late on
Friday its consortium with two other unspecified companies won
an order worth 3.7 trillion won, or $3.4 billion, to build
ethane treatment facilities in Turkmenistan from Turkmengas, the
country's state gas company.
    Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is one
of the other companies, according to a separate regulatory
filing. 


 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.