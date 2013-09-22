REFILE-Seoul shares seen playing catch-up to Fed surprise after holidays

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline) SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen higher on Monday after a three-day holiday, playing catch-up to news of the U.S. Federal Reserve's unexpected decision to keep its bond-buying stimulus measures for now. The Fed defied investor expectations on Wednesday by postponing the start of trimming its monthly $85 billion bond-purchasing monetary stimulus, saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth. "Many, including myself, were caught off-guard by the Fed's decision, but it simply re-confirmed their cautious stance towards curbing (stimulus)," said Hyundai Securities analyst Bae Sung-young. Still, the market's upside may be limited given the global markets have already reacted to the stimulus news last week, with the focus now firmly on upcoming U.S. data for clues on when tapering is likely to occur. The Fed's surprise is seen underpinning foreign inflows with the bourse already enjoying offshore net buying for the 18th consecutive session before markets shut from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20 for the Chuseok holiday break. Foreign investors purchased 387.4 billion won ($357.37 million) worth of local shares on Tuesday alone. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.4 percent down at 2,005.58 points on Tuesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,709.91 -0.72% -12.430 USD/JPY 99.30 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.736 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,324.59 -0.05% -0.620 US CRUDE $104.48 -0.26% -0.270 DOW JONES 15451.09 -1.19% -185.46 ASIA ADRS 147.84 -1.17% -1.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends down as Fed officials weigh in >Bonds rise as market adjusts to Fed policy outlook >Dollar inches higher but prospects stay dreary >Brent crude rises, US falls in heavy spread trading STOCKS TO WATCH AFFILIATES OF HYUNDAI GROUP Hyundai Group's affiliates Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd and Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd will be closely watched after North Korea unilaterally postponed a reunion of war-torn families on Saturday, dealing a setback to months of efforts to improve ties between the Korean neighbours. DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd said on Tuesday it won a 564.4 billion won ($521.49 million) order from Japan's JGC Corp to build naphtha treatment and other facilities for a refinery in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. ($1 = 1084.0250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)