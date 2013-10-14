FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen higher on cautious hopes for U.S. budget deal
October 14, 2013 / 11:19 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen higher on cautious hopes for U.S. budget deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to
rebound on Tuesday, buoyed by improved hopes of a deal to end
the U.S. fiscal impasse and upbeat factory output growth in the
euro zone.
    "Hopes for a U.S. budget deal will be enough to restore
investor confidence for today," said Bookook Securities analyst
Kim Sung-hwan. 
    However Kim said gains will be limited ahead of a final
agreement to avert a looming U.S. debt default, and as investors
wait on third-quarter growth data from China, due Friday. 
    Wall Street gained overnight as U.S. senators said they were
closing in on a deal that would reopen the government and push
back a possible default for several months. 
    Output from euro zone factories returned to growth more
strongly than expected in August, indicating South Korea's
third-largest export market is rebounding across all sectors.
 
    Analysts expect the Seoul market will continue to be
supported by foreign buying interest. Offshore investors
extended their buying streak to a 32nd consecutive session by
purchasing 197.7 billion won ($184.5 million) worth of local
shares on Monday. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
down 0.2 percent to 2,020.27 points on Monday.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT          LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                    1,710.14      0.41%      6.940
USD/JPY                       98.62      0.06%      0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD         2.691       --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                 $1,273.06      0.02%      0.270
US CRUDE                    $102.27     -0.14%     -0.140
DOW JONES                  15301.26      0.42%      64.15
ASIA ADRS                   149.81      0.09%       0.13
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rises on hopes for a budget deal                   
>Debt ceiling fears move out to late Nov/Dec bills         
>Dollar down as deadlock on US debt deal weighs, yen rises 
>U.S. oil ends with moderate gains on hopes of budget deal 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    HANKOOK TIRE CO LTD 
    The South Korean tyre maker on Monday said it plans to spend
$800 million on building its first U.S. factory to capitalise on
the recovery of the second-biggest car market and catch up with
larger rivals. 
    
 ($1 = 1071.5250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
