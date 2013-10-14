FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares slip on wariness about U.S. debt crisis, China trade
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares slip on wariness about U.S. debt crisis, China trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched down in spite of continued foreign buying on Monday as the absence of a debt deal in Washington and a surprise fall in China’s exports last month kept investors cautious.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent to 2,020.27 points, after hitting as high as 2,026.79.

Foreigners extended their buying streak to a 32nd consecutive session by purchasing 197.7 billion won ($184.52 million) worth of local shares.

A study for South Korea’s Energy Ministry that called for reduced use of nuclear power to generate electricity sparked mixed responses. KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co Inc plunged nearly the daily limit of 15 percent while Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) jumped 6.5 percent.

Market heavyweights Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co fell 0.4 percent and 1 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1071.4000 Korean won) (Reporting By Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.