Seoul shares slip on wariness about U.S. debt crisis, China trade

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched down in spite of continued foreign buying on Monday as the absence of a debt deal in Washington and a surprise fall in China’s exports last month kept investors cautious.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent to 2,020.27 points, after hitting as high as 2,026.79.

Foreigners extended their buying streak to a 32nd consecutive session by purchasing 197.7 billion won ($184.52 million) worth of local shares.

A study for South Korea’s Energy Ministry that called for reduced use of nuclear power to generate electricity sparked mixed responses. KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co Inc plunged nearly the daily limit of 15 percent while Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) jumped 6.5 percent.

Market heavyweights Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co fell 0.4 percent and 1 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1071.4000 Korean won) (Reporting By Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)