Seoul shares fall 0.3 pct; foreign inflows match longest buying streak
October 16, 2013 / 6:18 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares retreated from their highest level in 1-1/2 years on Wednesday as jitters about a U.S. default weighed on sentiment, but persistent foreign inflows capped losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,034.61 points after hitting its highest level of 2,049.50 for the year to date.

Foreigners purchased 197 billion won ($184.66 million) worth of local shares on Wednesday, buying for the 34th straight session. That matched the longest net buying streak set from January to March of 1998.

It brought their net total from Aug. 23 to the present to more than 11.8 trillion won.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 0.5 percent, while South Korea’s most popular search portal provider Naver Corp plunged 5.9 percent on aggressive profit-taking following the previous session’s 9 percent surge.

$1 = 1066.8000 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

