FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares close up on U.S. deal; foreigners set record buying streak
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares close up on U.S. deal; foreigners set record buying streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares gained 0.3 percent on Thursday, with foreign investors extending their buying streak to a record 35th session, while U.S. lawmakers delivered a last-minute deal to prevent a default and end a partial government shutdown.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 6 points at 2,040.61 after hitting its highest level in the year to date at 2,052.44.

Foreigners purchased 282.9 billion won ($265.5 million) worth of local shares on Thursday, buying for the 35th session in a row. That surpassed the previous record of 34 consecutive sessions set from January to March of 1998.

It brought their net total from Aug. 23 to the present to more than 12.1 trillion won.

Shipbuilders propelled gains in the broader market on prospects of higher earnings, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd advancing 2.5 percent. ($1 = 1065.5750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.