Seoul shares seen pausing after 3-day rise
October 21, 2013 / 11:38 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen pausing after 3-day rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to tread
water on Tuesday, pausing at 26-month highs after a three-day
rise driven by an end to the U.S. debt default crisis and bets
that the Federal Reserve will keep monetary stimulus well into
2014.
    "Profit taking activity will cool things down ahead of
corporate earnings results and global economic indicators," said
Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
    "But from a broader picture, momentum is still moving upward
as foreign inflows underpin the main board," said Bae.
    September U.S. payrolls data is due later in the day, while
China and euro zone preliminary manufacturing surveys are due
later this week.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.03 percent at 2,053.01 points on Monday, its best finish
since Aug. 3 2011.
    The KOSPI has closed above the 2,050 point level for two
straight session on the back of persistent foreign net buying, a
key level for many analysts as it marks the top end of the range
over the past two years.
    On Monday, foreigners bought 193 billion won ($181.7
million) worth of Korean shares for a 37th consecutive session,
extending the longest-ever net buying streak.
    Analysts said Daelim Industrial Co Ltd, OCI Co
Ltd and LG Household & Healthcare Ltd 
will be closely watched as they release their July-September
earnings later in the day.
    
------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT-------------
                  INSTRUMENT        LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                  1,744.66       0.01%       0.160
USD/JPY                     98.15      -0.03%      -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD       2.601        --         0.000
SPOT GOLD               $1,314.29      -0.06%      -0.850
US CRUDE                   $99.00      -0.22%      -0.220
DOW JONES                15392.20      -0.05%       -7.45
ASIA ADRS                 151.71      -0.41%       -0.62
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St nearly flat on lackluster earnings                 
>U.S. bond prices slip as focus shifts to jobs data        
>Dollar rise vs yen;U.S. jobs data may spur Fed taper talk 
>U.S. crude sinks below $100, Brent gap widens             
  
    
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    SAMSUNG CARD CO LTD 
    Samsung Card said in a regulatory filing on Monday its
July-September quarter operating profits were at 91.5 billion
won, a 12.4 percent rise from a year ago.
    
    WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD 
    On Monday, South Korea's biggest banking group received at
least three preliminary bids for its entire 37.9 percent stake
in Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd worth 874.9
billion won based on the unit's closing share price on Monday.
 
($1 = 1062.2250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
