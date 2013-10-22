Seoul shares dip ahead of earnings, chipmakers weak

(Updates to midday)

* KOSPI confronts strong resistance at 2,050-point level

* DRAM memory chipmakers, Naver drop on profit taking

* Shinhan Financial Group down on block stock offering

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower in lacklustre trade on Tuesday morning, as investors locked in profits ahead of the release of key global economic indicators and corporate earnings results.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 0.3 percent to 2,047.31 points by 0200 GMT.

KOSPI has been pressured at the 2,050-point level for a second straight day, a key level for many analysts as it marks the top end of its range over the past two years.

“With the remainder of the week full of data, surveys and earnings, investors are taking a wait-and-see stance while in the meantime locking in some profits,” said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo, adding that “by end of the week, the market will be back in an upward momentum.”

September U.S. payrolls data is due later in the global day, while China and euro zone preliminary manufacturing surveys, South Korea’s gross domestic product and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s third quarter earnings are due later this week.

Foreign investors were set for a 38th consecutive session of buying, picking up a net 60.8 billion won ($57.24 million) worth of local shares.

Investors took profits from stocks that have risen sharply during foreign buying streak, with DRAM memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix Inc falling 1.8 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

Naver Corp, the country’s most popular search portal and producer of smartphone messenger application, dropped 1.5 percent following the previous session’s 3.9 percent gain.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd fell 3.3 percent after BNP Paribas on Monday decided to shed 4.8 million Shinhan Financial shares worth about 230 billion won on a block stock offering.

Samsung Card Co Ltd rose 2.3 percent after reporting a 12.4 percent rise in July-September quarter operating profits from a year ago on Monday.

Among large caps, steelmaker POSCO and autoparts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd gained 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 432 to 339.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks dipped 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged up 0.2 percent.