S.Korea shares at highest close in 26 months as foreign inflows persist

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korean shares recouped early losses and climbed to a 26-month closing high on Tuesday, as persistent foreign inflows offset profit taking ahead of global economic indicators and company earnings reports.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,056.12 points, its best finish since Aug.3 2011.

Foreigners purchased 210.7 billion won ($198.36 million) worth of local shares on Tuesday, buying for a 38th consecutive session to extend the longest streak on record.

Hyundai Motor Co and POSCO, second and third largest components of KOSPI, rose 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component, slipped 0.6 percent. ($1 = 1062.2250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)