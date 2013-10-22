FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen higher on lukewarm U.S. jobs data
October 22, 2013

Seoul shares seen higher on lukewarm U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to rise
for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, extending gains from
a two year-high as tepid U.S. jobs data backs a view that the
Federal Reserve will hold its stimulus measures well into 2014.
    "Slow growth in the U.S. economy is worrisome for global
markets in the long-term," said IM Investment & Securities
analyst Kang Hyun-gee. "But in the near-term, extended liquidity
will work in favour of equities."
    Wall Street finished higher overnight after U.S. nonfarm
payrolls increased by 148,000 in September, much less than
economists' estimates of 180,000 new jobs, indicating modest
growth in the world's largest economy. 
    With a grim outlook for October U.S. jobs data due to a
16-day shutdown of the federal government, the Fed is widely
expected to hold off any decision on scaling back its $85
billion bond-purchasing stimulus programme.
    Investor focus will shift towards Thursday's China and euro
zone preliminary manufacturing surveys. South Korean gross
domestic product (GDP) data and Samsung Electronics 
quarterly earnings are due on Friday.
    Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data is expected to bolster
interest by foreign investors, who purchased 210.7 billion won
($198.6 million) worth of local shares on Tuesday. Offshore
investors bought for a 38th consecutive session to extend their
longest streak on record.
    Foreign ownership in South Korean equities has increased 1.6
percent to 35.5 percent since the streak started, its highest
since July 11, 2007. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.2 percent at 2,056.12 points on Tuesday, its best finish
since Aug. 3, 2011.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT         LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,754.67       0.57%     10.010
USD/JPY                      98.12      -0.01%     -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.511        --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,340.89       0.06%      0.850
US CRUDE                    $98.15      -0.15%     -0.150
DOW JONES                 15467.66       0.49%      75.46
ASIA ADRS                  152.65       0.62%       0.94
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall Street rises as jobs data supports Fed policy         
>U.S. bond yields hit 3-month lows as jobs data disappoint 
>Dollar drops as Fed stimulus seen staying after jobs data 
>U.S. oil sinks below $98, Brent gap widest since April    
   
   
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    DAELIM INDUSTRIAL CO LTD 
    Daelim Industrial said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday its
July-September quarter operating profit was 123.5 billion won, a
9.7 percent decline from a year ago.
($1 = 1060.8500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

