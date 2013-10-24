Seoul shares seen up on bullish S.Korea GDP, earnings watched

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to trade higher on Friday after rebounding in the previous session, reacting to stronger-than-expected economic growth data, while investors will also be watching corporate earnings. "The main bourse's upward trend has the support of steady growth in the South Korean market," said Jun Ji-won, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea estimated South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in the July-September period over the previous quarter, just beating the market's consensus forecast and holding steady at a 2-year high. The median forecast from a Reuters survey of 16 analysts was for Asia's fourth-largest economy to expand by a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent during the third quarter. Kiwoom Securities' Jun noted the South Korean market was seeing a ripple effect from signs of economic recovery in China and the euro zone, with markets there underpinning the local exchange. China's bullish manufacturing survey on Thursday boosted investor confidence in South Korea's largest export market. On Thursday, despite extending their longest buying streak on record to a 40th session, foreigners purchased a moderate 117.5 billion won ($110.74 million) worth of local shares on Thursday as a firming won prompted some investors to sell. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 2,046.69 points on Thursday. Later in the day, market heavyweights such as Kia Motors Corp, SK Innovation Co Ltd and Hyundai Steel Co are to announce their third quarter earnings. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,752.07 0.33% 5.690 USD/JPY 97.40 0.13% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.520 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,346.00 -0.04% -0.540 US CRUDE $97.14 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 15509.21 0.62% 95.88 ASIA ADRS 150.48 0.48% 0.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St gains on Fed hopes; Amazon.com up after the bell >U.S. bond yields bounce off 3-month lows as rally pauses >Dollar slide to two-year low vs euro on Fed outlook >U.S. oil price rise, gasoline supports as Brent/WTI narrow STOCKS TO WATCH POSCO The world's fifth largest steelmaker said on Thursday it posted its steepest quarterly fall in operating profits so far this year for the July-September period, hit by declining sales and a prolonged slump in steel prices. GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CORP The South Korean construction company in a regulatory filing on Thursday said it recorded an operating loss of 104.7 billion in third-quarter, a 295.5 percent decline from a year ago. ($1 = 1061.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)