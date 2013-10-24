FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen up on bullish S.Korea GDP, earnings watched
October 24, 2013 / 11:49 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen up on bullish S.Korea GDP, earnings watched

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to trade
higher on Friday after rebounding in the previous session,
reacting to stronger-than-expected economic growth data, while
investors will also be watching corporate earnings.
     "The main bourse's upward trend has the support of steady
growth in the South Korean market," said Jun Ji-won, an analyst
at Kiwoom Securities.
    Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea estimated South
Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in the
July-September period over the previous quarter, just beating
the market's consensus forecast and holding steady at a 2-year
high. 
   The median forecast from a Reuters survey of 16 analysts was
for Asia's fourth-largest economy to expand by a seasonally
adjusted 1.0 percent during the third quarter. 
    Kiwoom Securities' Jun noted the South Korean market was 
seeing a ripple effect from signs of economic recovery in China
and the euro zone, with markets there underpinning the local
exchange.  
    China's bullish manufacturing survey on Thursday boosted 
investor confidence in South Korea's largest export market. 
    On Thursday, despite extending their longest buying streak
on record to a 40th session, foreigners purchased a moderate
117.5 billion won ($110.74 million) worth of local shares on
Thursday as a firming won prompted some investors to
sell. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 2,046.69 points on Thursday.
    Later in the day, market heavyweights such as Kia Motors
Corp, SK Innovation Co Ltd and Hyundai
Steel Co are to announce their third quarter
earnings.

------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT -----------------
                   INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                 1,752.07        0.33%       5.690
USD/JPY                    97.40        0.13%       0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD      2.520         --         0.000
SPOT GOLD              $1,346.00       -0.04%      -0.540
US CRUDE                  $97.14        0.03%       0.030
DOW JONES               15509.21        0.62%       95.88
ASIA ADRS                150.48        0.48%        0.72
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St gains on Fed hopes; Amazon.com up after the bell   
>U.S. bond yields bounce off 3-month lows as rally pauses  
>Dollar slide to two-year low vs euro on Fed outlook      
>U.S. oil price rise, gasoline supports as Brent/WTI narrow 

       
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    POSCO 
    The world's fifth largest steelmaker said on Thursday it
posted its steepest quarterly fall in operating profits so far
this year for the July-September period, hit by declining sales
and a prolonged slump in steel prices. 
    
    GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CORP 
    The South Korean construction company in a regulatory filing
on Thursday said it recorded an operating loss of 104.7 billion
in third-quarter, a 295.5 percent decline from a year ago.
($1 = 1061.0500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
