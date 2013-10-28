FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares rebound, blue-chips, foreign inflows support
October 28, 2013 / 6:14 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares rebound, blue-chips, foreign inflows support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rebounded on Monday, erasing Friday’s losses, with persistent foreign buying interest boosting index heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,048.14 points on Monday, after touching an intraday low of 2,030.90.

Foreigners bought a net 101.3 billion won ($95.40 million) of local shares on Monday, extending a net buying streak to a record 42 consecutive sessions.

Large caps Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co advanced 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1061.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

