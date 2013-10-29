FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares eke out modest gains, foreign buying support
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares eke out modest gains, foreign buying support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares finished a volatile session modestly higher on Tuesday, with a rally in shipbuilders and chemicals offsetting profit taking in large caps.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,051.76 points on Tuesday, underpinned by persistent foreign buying interest.

Foreigners purchased a net 103.6 billion won ($97.64 million) of local shares on Tuesday, extending a net buying streak to a record 43 consecutive sessions.

Shipbuilders and chemicals outperformed, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Lotte Chemical Corp rising 1.5 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

SK Hynix Inc slipped 3.5 percent on profit taking, even after posting record quarterly profits, reflecting sharp gains made recently.

$1 = 1061.0500 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.