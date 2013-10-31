Seoul shares seen lower on Fed uncertainty; S.Korea, China data eyed

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to open lower on Friday as investor anxiety grew over the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, while the market is eyeing a slew of economic data due later in the day. "December tapering has a higher chance of happening than speculated," said Kang Hyun-gee, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities, adding that an end to a buying streak by foreign investors would also weigh on sentiment in the local market. U.S. private industry data on Thursday showed October business activity in the U.S. Midwest came in well ahead of expectations, countering recent evidence of soft economic growth. New orders hit their highest level since 2004. Investors will eye the U.S. ISM survey of manufacturing for October due later on Friday for clues on the Fed's future course. Official October manufacturing survey for China, South Korea's largest export market, and batch of local economic indicators are due later in the day. Foreigners sold a net 27.3 billion won ($25.7 million) worth of local shares on Thursday, snapping a record net buying streak at 44 sessions. From Aug. 23 through Wednesday, foreigners had purchased a net 13.9 trillion won. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.4 percent at 2,030.09 points on Thursday, but finished the month of October with a 1.7 percent rise. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,756.54 -0.38% -6.770 USD/JPY 98.35 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.552 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,322.69 -0.04% -0.500 US CRUDE $96.29 -0.09% -0.090 DOW JONES 15545.75 -0.47% -73.01 ASIA ADRS 149.26 -0.72% -1.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------> Wall St ends session lower but posts gains for October >Bond prices fall as data offers hope on economy >Euro slumps after data, dollar broadly higher >Brent oil falls, spread narrows on profit-taking STOCKS TO WATCH HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD The world's largest shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that its operating profit for July-September quarter was at 222.4 billion won, a 63 percent year-on-year decline. KEPCO PLANT SERVICE & ENGINEERING CO LTD (KPS) KPS in a regulatory filing on Thursday said its July-September quarter operating profit came in at 21.2 billion won, a 65.9 percent decline from the April-June quarter. ($1 = 1060.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)