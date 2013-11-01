S.Korea shares rebound on strong data, foreign buying resumes

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed higher on Friday after a flurry of data showed the economy was picking up steam, but jitters about U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus tapering plans capped gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 2,039.42 points on Friday, and finished the week with 0.2 percent gain.

Foreign investors picked up 158 billion won ($148.95 million) of local shares on Friday after snapping a record 44th consecutive session of net buying in the previous session.

Memory chip makers lifted the main bourse on price rises in memory chips stemming from a supply shortage caused by an earthquake in Taiwan, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc rising 2.4 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1060.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)