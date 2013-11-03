FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares to test year's highs on strong global factory data
November 3, 2013 / 11:40 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares to test year's highs on strong global factory data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to test
year-to-date highs on Monday after slew of economic indicators
showed an expansion in manufacturing sector growth around the
globe.
    But the data, which included a climb in the Institute for
Supply Management index of U.S. factory activity to 18-month
highs, also added to the case that the Federal Reserve may
consider scaling back its stimulus sooner than some market 
participants expect. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 2,039.42 on Friday, not far from this year's
high of 2,063.28. It finished the week with a modest 0.2 percent
gain.
    "The main index will attempt to break through the year-high
level, but faces turbulence stemming from ambiguous timeline of
U.S. stimulus trimming," said Kim Soon-young, an analyst at IBK
Investment & Securities.
    Foreign investors picked up 172.8 billion won ($162.90
million) of local shares on Friday after snapping a record 44th
consecutive session of net buying in the previous session.
 -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41GMT--------------------
                 INSTRUMENT        LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                 1,761.64        0.29%      5.100
USD/JPY                    98.70        0.04%      0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD      2.620         --        0.000
SPOT GOLD              $1,314.09       -0.05%     -0.650
US CRUDE                  $94.61       -1.84%     -1.770
DOW JONES               15615.55        0.45%      69.80
ASIA ADRS                149.18       -0.06%      -0.08
--------------------------------------------------------------->
Wall St higher after factory data; Dow, S&P up for week   
>U.S. bond prices sink on strong factory data             
>Euro on pace for worst week in 16 months                
>Brent sheds nearly $3 on strong dollar, spread narrows   
  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    HYUNDAI MOTOR CO & KIA MOTORS 
    Hyundai Motor Co said group sales in the United States rose
0.6 percent to 93,309. Hyundai branded sales climbed 6.5 percent
to 53,555 while Kia Motors sales dropped 6.4 percent to 39,754.
[ID: nL1N0IM0HA]
        
    WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD 
    Woori Finance in a regulatory filing on Friday said its
operating profits for July-September quarter stood at 175.5
billion won, a 77.5 percent year-on-year decline.
    
    KT CORP 
    South Korea's second-biggest mobile carrier said in a
statement on Sunday CEO Lee Suk-chae had submitted his
resignation. That followed media reports that prosecutors had
launched a probe into Lee on charges of breach of trust. 
    
($1 = 1060.7500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang. Additional reporting by Hyunjoo
Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
