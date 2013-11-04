Seoul shares seen rebounding on Fed comments, euro zone survey

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to rebound on Tuesday on hopes of extended stimulus in the United States and stronger euro zone manufacturing growth, although gains could be tempered as investors await signals including U.S. payroll data. "Cues overnight provided some confidence in both liquidity and growth, but the rebound is seen fairly moderate ahead of key variables," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Securities, referring to U.S. non-farm payrolls and the ECB's policy decision due later in the week. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Monday said the U.S. central bank need not rush to rein in its bond-buying programme because inflation remained low, while Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell said the timing of any stimulus wind-back was uncertain. Business surveys released on Monday showed factory production in the euro zone accelerated as expected to 51.3 in October to near August's 26-month high. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,025.17 points on Monday, its lowest since Oct.14. South Korea's foreign reserves climbed to a record in October, setting a new high for the fourth straight month and jumping by the biggest amount seen since October 2011, central bank data showed on Tuesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:48 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,767.93 0.36% 6.290 USD/JPY 98.61 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.604 -- -0.016 SPOT GOLD $1,314.29 -0.01% -0.070 US CRUDE $94.51 -0.12% -0.110 DOW JONES 15639.12 0.15% 23.57 ASIA ADRS 149.26 0.05% 0.08 -------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall Street edges up in choppy trade; BlackBerry slumps >Prices rise as market awaits U.S. jobs data >Euro gains on factory data but ECB policy meeting looms >Brent edge up after dip into contango amid ample supplies STOCKS TO WATCH HYUNDAI HYSCO The South Korean cold-rolled carbon steelmaker on Monday said in a regulatory filing it posted 154.7 billion won in operating profits for July-September quarter, a 129.1 percent increase from a year ago. HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO LTD Hyundai Mipo on Monday said in a regulatory filing it won a contract to build four petrochemical transporting ships worth 129.7 billion won from a European company. ($1 = 1062.9750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)