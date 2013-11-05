Seoul shares drop to over 3-week low as foreign selling drags

* Samsung Elec, large-caps struggle on profit-taking

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to their lowest level in more than three weeks on Tuesday, dragged down by selling from offshore investors and by profit-taking ahead of key U.S. economic data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,018.39 points at 0226 GMT after touching 2,015.46, its lowest since Oct. 11.

“With focus centred towards cues ahead, profit-taking activity is occurring as a part of risk aversion,” said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.

Investors will be looking to a batch of U.S. data including the latest non-farm payrolls report due later in the week for hints on the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s stimulus tapering.

Offshore investors, whose record net buying streak from late August through October had driven the market higher, sold a net 26.5 billion won ($24.9 million) of local shares in the morning, taking profits on large-caps like Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest KOSPI component, fell 1.4 percent and Hyundai Motor Co, the second largest, dropped 1.2 percent. Memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc shed 1.4 percent.

But steelmakers POSCO and Hyundai Steel Co gained 1.1 percent and 1 percent, respectively, after business surveys released on Monday showed factory production in the euro zone accelerated in October. The two companies rely on Europe for many of their contracts.

Hyosung Corp climbed 3.8 percent on expectations for higher earnings after the conglomerate, whose businesses include chemicals, said it had commercialised a new chemical material. Affiliate Hyosung ITX Co Ltd rode its coattails and jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd rose 1.7 percent on prospects of improved earnings after winning a contract to build four petrochemical transporting ships worth 129.7 billion from a European company on Monday. ($1 = 1062.9750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)