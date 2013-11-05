FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Seoul shares near 4-week closing low, market heavyweights struggle
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 5, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Seoul shares near 4-week closing low, market heavyweights struggle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the day in 2nd paragraph and misspelled word underperforming in 3rd paragraph)

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares hit their lowest closing level in almost four weeks on Tuesday, skidding for a third straight day as large caps saw profit-taking ahead of global economic events and foreign outflows weighed on sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 2,013.93 points on Tuesday, its lowest close since Oct.10.

Two major index heavyweights underperformed the main board, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co slipping 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively on profit-taking.

Foreign investors offloaded 48.8 billion won ($46 million) of local shares on Tuesday, repositioning as sellers after starting trade as net buyers. ($1 = 1062.9750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.