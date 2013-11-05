Seoul shares may open lower, cautious ahead of key events

SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open lower on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. stocks and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme. "Investors are cautious ahead of global events, and are hoping to get some clarity through concrete evidence," said Tong Yang Securities analyst Lee Jae-mahn, referring to U.S. data including non-farm payrolls on Friday and a key Chinese Communist Party policy meeting starting this weekend. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang this week warned against further expansion of already loose money policy, dampening sentiment. China is South Korea's biggest export market. An industry report on Tuesday showed U.S. service-sector business activity picked up in October and firms took on workers, an encouraging outcome in a month that saw a political standoff force a partial government shutdown for 16 days. With the Federal Reserve on data-watch mode, investors are trying to assess the implications of strong data on the central bank's recent decision to keep pumping $85 billion monthly into the economy through bond purchases - a major driver of global risk assets in recent years. Meanwhile, traders are keeping a close eye on foreign investors in the domestic market after they turned net sellers last week following a record run of 44 days as net buyers. On Tuesday, foreigners offloaded 38.7 billion won ($36.47 million) worth of shares. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 2,013.93 points on Tuesday, its lowest close since Oct.10. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,762.97 -0.28% -4.960 USD/JPY 98.53 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.670 -- 0.068 SPOT GOLD $1,311.34 0.03% 0.350 US CRUDE $93.37 -1.32% -1.250 DOW JONES 15618.22 -0.13% -20.90 ASIA ADRS 148.13 -0.76% -1.13 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P 500 down after 2-day winning streak; Tesla plunge >Bonds retreat on pick-up in service sector activity >Euro down ahead of ECB meeting; data lifts dollar >U.S. oil settles at five-month low as supplies rise STOCKS TO WATCH POSCO PlANTEC CO LTD POSCO Plantec said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday it won a contract worth 50.9 billion won from Incheon International Airport Corporation to operate luggage processing facilities at the airport. ($1 = 1061.1750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)