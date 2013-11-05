FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares may open lower, cautious ahead of key events
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares may open lower, cautious ahead of key events

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open lower on
Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. stocks and
uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.  
    "Investors are cautious ahead of global events, and are
hoping to get some clarity through concrete evidence," said Tong
Yang Securities analyst Lee Jae-mahn, referring to U.S. data
including non-farm payrolls on Friday and a key Chinese
Communist Party policy meeting starting this weekend.
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang this week warned against further
expansion of already loose money policy, dampening sentiment.
China is South Korea's biggest export market. 
     An industry report on Tuesday showed U.S. service-sector
business activity picked up in October and firms took on
workers, an encouraging outcome in a month that saw a political
standoff force a partial government shutdown for 16 days.
 
    With the Federal Reserve on data-watch mode, investors are
trying to assess the implications of strong data on the central
bank's recent decision to keep pumping $85 billion monthly into
the economy through bond purchases - a major driver of global
risk assets in recent years. 
    Meanwhile, traders are keeping a close eye on foreign
investors in the domestic market after they turned net sellers
last week following a record run of 44 days as net buyers.
    On Tuesday, foreigners offloaded 38.7 billion won ($36.47
million) worth of shares.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.6 percent at 2,013.93 points on Tuesday, its lowest close
since Oct.10. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT         LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,762.97       -0.28%   -4.960
USD/JPY                      98.53        0.04%    0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.670         --      0.068
SPOT GOLD                $1,311.34        0.03%    0.350
US CRUDE                    $93.37       -1.32%   -1.250
DOW JONES                 15618.22       -0.13%   -20.90
ASIA ADRS                  148.13       -0.76%    -1.13
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow, S&P 500 down after 2-day winning streak; Tesla plunge 
>Bonds retreat on pick-up in service sector activity      
>Euro down ahead of ECB meeting; data lifts dollar       
>U.S. oil settles at five-month low as supplies rise      
  

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    POSCO PlANTEC CO LTD 
    POSCO Plantec said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday it won
a contract worth 50.9 billion won from Incheon International
Airport Corporation to operate luggage processing facilities at
the airport. 
($1 = 1061.1750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.