FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Seoul shares flat despite gains by autos, shipbuilders
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 6, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Seoul shares flat despite gains by autos, shipbuilders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the GMT time in the last paragraph)

SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were flat on Wednesday, as gains by automakers and shipbuilders were offset by lingering uncertainty over the future of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.01 percent, or 0.26 points, at 2,013.67 points on Wednesday, its lowest close since Oct. 10.

Hyundai Motor Co rose 2.3 percent following a 3.8 percent drop during the previous two sessions, while Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd jumped 5.3 percent on prospects of improved earnings.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component in KOSPI, fell 2.3 percent to pull down the main index.

On Thursday, South Korea’s stock and foreign exchange markets will open and close one hour later than usual, due to a national college entrance examination. Trading will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seoul time (0100-0700 GMT). (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.