Seoul shares heading for 5th straight daily fall on U.S. uncertainty
November 7, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares heading for 5th straight daily fall on U.S. uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may fall on Friday
after surprisingly strong U.S. economic growth figures revived
concerns of an early end to the Federal Reserve's stimulus
spending, with investors watching China export and a U.S.
payroll data. 
    "Firm U.S. GDP growth is to be reflected in investor
sentiment, extending the correction that the market has been
undergoing," analysts at IBK Investment & Securities wrote in a
note to clients.
    That sentiment could change however with U.S. jobs data due
Friday expected to be soft, signalling the world's biggest
economy and major South Korean trading partner may not need to
rapidly rein in its massive bond buying programme, they added.
    Economists polled by Reuters expect Friday's nonfarm
payrolls report to show employers added 125,000 jobs in October,
below September's tally of 148,000. 
    The Standard & Poor's 500 index had its worst daily
decline since August as the firm growth data fuelled uncertainty
about the Federal Reserve's next move.
  
    Meanwhile, the European Central Bank decided to cut rates to
a record low to counter the impact of a strong euro on the
region's fragile recovery and weak inflation rate.
 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.5 percent at 2,004.04 points on Thursday, its weakest
close since Oct.10. 
    Investors are anticipating October trade data for China,
South Korea's largest export market, due at 0200 GMT on Friday.
A strong results could help to boost sentiment and offset some
of the mixed signals coming from the United States.
    
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40GMT ------------------ 
       
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,747.15       -1.32%     -23.340
USD/JPY                   98.13        0.05%       0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.602         --        -0.038
SPOT GOLD             $1,307.27       -0.02%      -0.280
US CRUDE                 $94.20       -0.63%      -0.600
DOW JONES              15593.98       -0.97%     -152.90
ASIA ADRS               146.03       -1.93%       -2.87
---------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 suffers worst day since late Aug; Twitters surges 
>Prices rise on U.S. growth concerns, ECB rate cut        
>Euro slips after surprise ECB move, U.S. data           
>Brent tumbles on Iran talks; spread narrows              
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    S-OIL CORP 
    South Korean oil refiner is considering the acquisition of a
stake in Australian petrol and convenience store retailer United
Petroleum, an S-Oil spokesman said on Thursday. The spokesman
declined to give any additional details. 
    
    CJ CGV CO LTD 
    The South Korean cinema chain operator on Thursday said it
will sell 27.5 billion won worth of its own stock through
off-hours block trading.
($1 = 1061.3750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
