FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares at 2-mth closing low, have worst week since August
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares at 2-mth closing low, have worst week since August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares drifted down to a two-month closing low on Friday, as concern that coming U.S. jobs data could spark an early cut in Federal Reserve stimulus outweighed China’s firm October trade numbers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1 percent at 1,984.87 points on Friday, its lowest close since Sept. 9.

KOSPI, which fell for a fifth straight day, had its worst week since late August by dropping 2.5 percent, underperforming regional markets.

Foreigners pressured the main board for a fifth consecutive day by offloading a net 197.8 billion won ($186.36 million) of local shares on Friday, the most since July 3.

Large-cap technology shares lagged, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dropping 1.9 percent and LG Display Co Ltd 4 percent.

China’s export growth rebounded by more than expected in October, suggesting that the economy has found its footing.

$1 = 1061.3750 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.