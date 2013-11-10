FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen edging up after strong U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2013 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen edging up after strong U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to open
higher on Monday after a strong U.S. non-farm payroll report but
some analysts cautioned that trading early this week would
likely be choppy ahead of hearings for the Federal Reserve chair
nominee Janet Yellen.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1 percent at 1,984.87 points on Friday, its lowest close
since Sept. 9.
    It dropped 2.7 percent for the week, its worst week since
late June, mostly due to uncertainty surrounding the timeline
for the Fed's tapering of its bond buying programme.
    Samsung Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo said many expect the
Senate hearings for Yellen to provide clues on the Fed's
tapering timeline but until then, divergent views on the impact
of the U.S. jobs report on Fed policy would keep the market
jittery.
    Foreigners pressured the main board last week by offloading
a net total of 554.7 billion won ($520.87 million) of local
shares, less attracted to the market after signs that
appreciation in won has stalled.
    But the selling comes after foreigners purchased a net 13.9
trillion won of local stocks from Aug. 23 to Oct.30, driving the
main board higher during that period.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42GMT-------------------
                 INSTRUMENT        LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                  1,770.61        1.34%    23.460
USD/JPY                     99.16        0.09%     0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD       2.751         --       0.000
SPOT GOLD               $1,288.60        0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                   $94.37        0.18%     0.170
DOW JONES                15761.78        1.08%    167.80
ASIA ADRS                 147.31        0.88%      1.28
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow, S&P 500 end higher for fifth week; financials lead  
>Bond prices slump as job growth tops forecasts           
>Dollar soars as U.S. jobs data fuels Fed taper talk     
>Brent higher, U.S. oil seesaws as Iran nuclear deal looms 
  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    SK ENERGY /SK INNOVATION CO LTD 
    South Korea's largest refiner said on Sunday a small amount
of oil spilled into the country's east sea due to a crack in a
oil pipeline, but there was no impact on production.
         
    
    KANGWON LAND INC 
    The South Korean casino operator said on Friday its
July-September operating profit stood at 135.2 billion won, a
28.7 percent year-on-year increase.
    
    LOTTE SHOPPING CO LTD 
    The company said on Friday it recorded 342.8 billion won in
operating profit for the July-September quarter, a 15.1 percent
rise from a year ago.         
($1 = 1064.9500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.