FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea shares gain on strong U.S. data, halt 6-day slide
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares gain on strong U.S. data, halt 6-day slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Korean shares snapped a six-day skid on Monday, buoyed by short-covering as robust U.S. data suggested the world’s largest economy has strengthened enough to withstand a stimulus cutback by the Federal Reserve.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1 percent at 2,000.38 points on Monday, its highest close since Dec.3.

Foreign investors bought a net 75.5 billion won ($71.36 million) worth of local shares, reversing a four-day net selling streak to underpin the main index.

Large-caps lifted the broader market, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc rising 1.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1058.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.