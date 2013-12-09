S.Korea shares gain on strong U.S. data, halt 6-day slide

SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Korean shares snapped a six-day skid on Monday, buoyed by short-covering as robust U.S. data suggested the world’s largest economy has strengthened enough to withstand a stimulus cutback by the Federal Reserve.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1 percent at 2,000.38 points on Monday, its highest close since Dec.3.

Foreign investors bought a net 75.5 billion won ($71.36 million) worth of local shares, reversing a four-day net selling streak to underpin the main index.

Large-caps lifted the broader market, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc rising 1.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1058.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)