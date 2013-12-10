FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares slip on rising speculation Fed will taper stimulus
December 10, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares slip on rising speculation Fed will taper stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Tuesday as rising speculation that U.S. Federal Reserve could cut its stimulus next week made some investors take profits following the previous session’s sharp gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 1,993.45 points after touching an intraday low of 1,989.41. On Monday, the index rose 1 percent to snap a six-day skid.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 89.1 billion won ($84.62 million) of local shares.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest company by market capitalisation, fell 1 percent following a 1.8 percent gain on Monday.

Hyundai Motor Co, the second largest, slipped 0.7 percent. It has fallen nearly 12 percent in the past nine-sessions on pressure stemming from yen’s slide against the won.

$1 = 1053.0000 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
