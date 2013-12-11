FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares at 4-wk closing low, shipbuilders sink
December 11, 2013

Seoul shares at 4-wk closing low, shipbuilders sink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped to their lowest close in four weeks on Wednesday, as foreign capital flowed out ahead of the key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

Foreign investors sold a net 214.9 billion won ($204.24 million) of local shares, pulling down the market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.8 percent, or 15.48 points, at 1,977.97 points, its lowest close since Nov. 14. Most of the day’s loss came in the afternoon.

The shipbuilding sector underperformed all sub-indexes, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd falling 1.9 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component in KOSPI, dropped 1.4 percent to its lowest level since Nov. 8.

$1 = 1052.2000 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk

