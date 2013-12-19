FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares eke out a gain, China rate woes offset Fed decision
December 19, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares eke out a gain, China rate woes offset Fed decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose marginally on Thursday, as a spike in China’s money rates caused the market to shed nearly all of its early gains on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to start unwinding its stimulus programme.

China’s benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract rose sharply on Thursday after its central bank declined to inject fresh funds during open market operations, disappointing traders who hoped it would do so after a similar rise the previous day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,975.65 points after touching an intraday peak of 1,997.02, its highest since Dec.11.

Foreigners net purchased 81.7 billion won ($77.72 million) worth of local shares to underpin the main index.

The automobile sector weighed on the market, with its sub-index shedding 2.7 percent. This stemmed from a South Korean Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday raising the possibility of increased labour costs as well as pressure stemming from a weakening yen.

Hyundai Motor Co fell 3.1 percent and autoparts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd plunged 3.9 percent.

$1 = 1051.2500 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by x

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

