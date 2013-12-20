FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares tick higher as bargain-hunters snap up carmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ticked higher on Friday, finishing an event-heavy week on a positive note, buoyed by bargain-seekers picking up battered automakers while investors assessed the Federal Reserve’s decision to start unwinding its stimulus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,983.35 points, its highest close since Dec.11. KOSPI posted a 1 percent weekly gain, its first in three weeks.

Institutional investors bought a net 157.6 billion won ($148.67 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while foreigners repositioned at close to net-purchase 34 billion won, adding support to the main bourse.

Hyundai Motor Co, the second-largest index component by market capitalisation, rose 1.8 percent on bargain hunting. Hyundai Motor shares have fell 11 percent so far in the month, while Kia Motors Corp and Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd gained 2.2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1060.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

