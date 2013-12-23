FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares close at two-week high as foreigners buy
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares close at two-week high as foreigners buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, click )

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed at a two-week high on Monday as foreigners bought local stocks for a fourth straight day while an upward revision in third-quarter U.S. growth data boosted sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 1,996.89 points, its highest finish since Dec. 9. During the session, it touched 2,000.07 points, its highest point since Dec. 11.

Offshore investors bought a net 70.4 billion won ($66.34 million) of KOSPI shares on Monday, and institutions purchased a net 225.1 billion won worth, buttressing the main bourse. ($1 = 1061.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.