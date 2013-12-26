FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares slip, snapping 6-day winning streak
December 26, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares slip, snapping 6-day winning streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares shed early gains and finished slightly lower on Thursday, snapping a six-day winning streak as retail investors consolidated recent gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,999.30 points, below the psychologically important 2,000 level.

During the six-session winning streak, the KOSPI had gained more than 2 percent.

Institutional investors underpinned the index by being net buyers for a 16th straight session, the longest such streak since June 2008. On Thursday, they bought a net 656.4 billion won ($619.65 million) worth of local shares, most since June 20.

Meanwhile retail investors net sold 612.9 billion won, offloading stocks such as Naver Corp and SK Hynix Inc, which fell 2.7 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.

$1 = 1059.3000 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
