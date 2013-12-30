S.Korea shares at 4-wk closing high, gain 0.7 percent in 2013

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed at their highest level in four weeks on the last trading day of the year, posting an annual gain of 0.7 percent, driven by bargain hunting in auto and banking stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.5 percent at 2,011.34 points on Monday, its highest close since Dec. 2.

Foreign investors bought a net 102.4 billion won ($97.1 million) worth of KOSPI shares, buttressing the main board.

Bargain seekers picked up recently battered automakers, with Hyundai Motor Co and Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd advancing 3.1 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively.

Banking stocks also added support, with Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd gaining 3.9 percent and Hana Financial Group Inc rising 3.4 percent.

South Korean stock markets will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for the New Year’s holiday, and reopen an hour later later than usual (0100 GMT) on Thursday to kick off trading in 2014. ($1 = 1054.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)