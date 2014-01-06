Seoul shares clamber up from 4-mth low, earnings caution caps gains

(For midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares on Monday edged off a four-month closing low in the previous session, but gains were capped on concerns over local firms’ earnings prospects due to the Japanese yen’s weakness and a sluggish Chinese economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.37 percent at 1,953.28 points on Monday.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 51.5 billion won ($48.81 million) worth of South Korean stocks on Monday, supporting the main index.