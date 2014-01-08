FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares flat as local selling offsets foreign buying
#Financials
January 8, 2014 / 6:18 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares flat as local selling offsets foreign buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended flat on Wednesday after a tug-of-war between offshore investors who had the appetite to buy stocks, on positive U.S. trade data, and local institutions selling them for profits.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.02 percent at 1,958.96 points.

Samsung Electronics dropped 1 percent after the market heavyweight said on Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter operating profit to fall 18 percent from the previous three months.

Foreign investors bought a net 160.9 billion won ($150.61 million) of KOSPI shares, while institutions offloaded 118.0 billion won worth. ($1 = 1068.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
