S.Korean shares at fresh 4-mth closing level, shipbuilders sink

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell to a fresh four-month closing low on Friday, with Samsung Heavy Industries leading a slide in the shipbuilding sector, while foreigners offloaded local shares before U.S. jobs data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 1,938.54 points on Friday, its lowest close since Sept.4.

The KOSPI also shed 0.4 percent on the week.

Foreign investors sold a net 249.5 billion won ($234.8 million) worth of KOSPI shares, snapping a four-day net buying streak.

Shipbuilding led all sectoral falls, with the sub-index dropping 3.9 percent. Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd tumbled 5.7 percent, while Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, the largest shipbuilder in the world, plunged 4.6 percent. ($1 = 1062.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)